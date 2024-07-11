Travis Scott & Nike Baseball Team Up For MLB All-Star Weekend
MLB All-Star Weekend is quiuckly approaching. All of the major sportswear brands will try to make headlines in Arlington, Texas. But it's a diehard Houston Astros fan that is already stealing the show.
Travis Scott is making major waves in the big leagues. The multi-platinum rapper has teased a new Nike collaboration and its timing could not be better.
In the brief clip released on Nike Diamond’s Instagram account, Scott is seen in a dark, empty stadium hitting baseballs by himself while wearing Nike apparel. “You’ve seen Cactus Jack rock a stadium,” the caption read. “But can he dominate the diamond?”
Scott recently made sneaker history by launching his first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. The achievement made Scott the first non-athlete with a signature sneaker with Jumpman. However, because of the visuals in today's teaster, many fans have speculated that there could be a Cactus x Diamond shoe on the horizon.
Since he entered the apparel and footwear space, Scott has a long history of being connected with the MLB. At Scott’s annual Cactus Jack HBCU Classic in February, each game participant received a pair of custom Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low baseball cleats.
Previously, he created the Nike x Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” MLB Uniforms. Two years ago, the Houston native celebrated his hometown Houston Astros' 2022 World Series victory by gifting the team with Air Jordan sneakers
Nike and Jordan Brand athletes alike have worn Scott's footwear on and off the field. Currently, no other artist is more influential in the sneaker industry than Scott.
To find out what Scott is planning with Nike and MLB, stay tapped into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
