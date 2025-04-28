The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 Running Shoe is Dominating Marathons
Fresh off stellar showings at the Boston Marathon and London Marathon, adidas has adidas unveiled the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2.
The super-shoe is the highly anticipated successor of the race-dominating Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1. The new model continues to push the boundaries of performance, building on the legacy.
The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 has been engineered to deliver even greater energy return and race-day speed.
The brand proudly announced a series of technological enhancements designed to give athletes a competitive edge:
New midsole: The footwear debuts a new midsole that packs 3mm more of adidas' LIGHTSTRIKE PRO EVO foam in the forefoot, resulting in an almost 10% increase in forefoot stack height [compared to its predecessor].
Lab testing shows this delivers a 5% increase in energy return when compared to the record-breaking Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1.
Reimagined outsole: The shoe debuts a new outsole that features a grid-like pattern strategically placed on the forefoot, engineered to offer traction as the foot hits the floor.
As seen in the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, the forefoot rocker is placed at 60% of the length of the shoe.
The design aesthetic is an evolution of its record-breaking predecessor – the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 – featuring a minimalistic silver finish, highlighted by bold red three stripes, designed to be visible at any speed.
The shoe will launch with an extremely limited release, with ambitious runners able to sign up for the chance to get their hands on a pair starting on April 25 on the adidas website.
The running shoes will cost $500 in adult sizes and is slated for a wider release in the fall marathon season.
