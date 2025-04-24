Nike Announces Faith Kipyegon's Plan to Break the 4-Minute Mile
Faith Kipyegon is one of the greatest runners of all time. A decorated Olympian and World Champion, the native Kenyan’s career is full of accolades, such as being the world record holder in the mile and 1,500-meter run.
At the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, she became the first athlete ever to win three consecutive gold medals in the 1500m women's race and set a new Olympic record.
For her latest endeavor, she is aiming to make history once again.
“Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs. the 4-Minute Mile” is a collaboration between Kipyegon and Nike as she attempts to become the first woman to run a mile in under 4 minutes.
Regarded as a historic achievement in running, Kipyegon will make one attempt at the milestone on June 26 at the Stade Charléty in Paris.
To accomplish her mission, Kipyegon will run 7.65 seconds faster than her world record time of 4:07.64, which is set in 2023. If successful, she will be the first woman to break the 4-minute time limit since Roger Bannister surpassed it nearly 70 years ago.
In a statement, Kipyeon shared her excitement about the possibility of making history.
“I’m a three-time Olympic champion. I’ve achieved World Championship titles. I thought, What else? Why not dream outside the box?” Kipyegon said. “And I told myself, ‘If you believe in yourself, and your team believes in you, you can do it.’”
“Faith is a once-in-a-generation talent, and her audacious goal is exactly what Nike stands for,” says Elliott Hill, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc.
“Breaking4 is the kind of bold dream we will do everything in our power to make real — helping both elite and everyday athletes to believe anything is possible. No other brand can offer the level of expertise, innovation and support that our Nike teams can.
Alongside Faith, our innovators are breaking barriers by combining cutting-edge sport science with revolutionary footwear and apparel innovation to help her achieve a truly historic goal.”
To ensure that she is at her optimal best, Nike is Kipyegon by “creating the most ideal conditions for her to push the limits of possibility.”
And, of course, the brand will the legendary runner donned in the latest Nike apparel and innovative footwear. Online shoppers can check out Nike's running apparel and footwear at Nike.com.
With her feat, Kipyegon hopes to inspire other women to chase their dreams. “I want this attempt to say to women, ‘You can dream and make your dreams valid,’” she said.
“This is the way to go as women, to push boundaries and dream big.”
