The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 Revolutionizes Super Shoes
Earlier this morning in Herzogenaurach, PUMA officially unveiled the much anticipated Fast-R NITRO Elite 3. It is the iconic brand's fastest-ever running shoe, engineered to aid your pursuit of a new personal best.
Making its debut at the 2025 Boston Marathon, the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 combines state-of-the-art technology with cutting-edge design. The model provides runners with a rate of efficiency that could potentially shave minutes off their race day records.
A study led by industry specialist Wouter Hoogkamer at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, concluded that Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 provides a 3.15% improved running economy (compared to its predecessor).
For a 3-hour marathon runner, that translates to an unprecedented potential marathon time saving of more than 4 minutes and 30 seconds.
Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 will be available for $300 in limited supply exclusively at 'The High Point' – PUMA's ultimate Boston Marathon experience in partnership with Marathon Sports, located at 745 Boylston Street – from Friday, April 18.
A limited global drop will go live on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, PUMA's NYC and Las Vegas Flagship stores, and in select retailers across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia beginning Friday, April 25.
Commenting on the findings, Assistant Professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Wouter Hoogkamer, who specializes in the biomechanics and energetics of running said:
"The most striking result from this study was the consistency of the running economy improvements. For every single participant the numbers showed that running was easiest - requiring the least amount of metabolic energy - in the Fast-R 3. This is remarkable. From years of research we know that our lab-measured improvements in running energetics translate to faster race times."
Engineered with elite runners and tested on real athletes, Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 weighs 95 grams less than its predecessor. The decoupled midsole has received a major upgrade, with a new NITROFOAM ELITE compound providing next-level cushion and responsiveness.
Other important tech specs include a restructured PWRPLATE that offers unrivaled propulsion and elite efficiency whilst retaining the silhouette's iconic extension through the forefoot and out past the toe.
The silhouette's breathable upper features premium, lightweight ULTRAWEAVE that ensures comfort and support throughout race day, whilst PUMA's industry-leading PUMAGRIP outsole offers multi-surface traction.
The stack height is 40mm/32mm with an 8mm drop and a product lifespan of 300km/200mi. All in all, the model weighs in at 170g.
Romain Girard, VP of Innovation at PUMA said: "We redefined the creation process to be completely digital. Optimizing this approach has resulted in science and data that proves PUMA is not just competing in the running category; we're leading it. This is a truly generational shoe that sets a new standard for the entire category."
Ahead of his appearance at the upcoming Boston Marathon, Canadian Olympian Rory Linkletter said: "Make no mistake, Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 is the most radical ride I've ever experienced, and I have the Strava receipts to prove it. It's certainly the fastest shoe I've ever laced up."
In addition to the brand's elite marathon runners, all 200 PUMA Project3 participants will wear the model as they strive to break their personal bests and the chance to win $3,000.
Rena Elmer, 41, from Texas, who aims to break 2:30 at the Boston Marathon, said: "It's great! I felt so fast and fluid. This is definitely my favorite racing shoe, and I'm confident I will achieve a new PR in them."
