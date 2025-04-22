The Best Running Shoes Worn in the 2025 Boston Marathon
On Monday, the world's best runners competed in the 2025 Boston Marathon. As always, the international event was a triumph for sport and performance footwear.
While some athletes did better than others, every brand has a reason to celebrate after the marathon. Below is a breakdown of the new shoes rolled out by the major companies.
adidas
Adidas took home the silver and bronze medals in the men's marathon thanks to Alphonce Felix Simbu and Cybrian Kotut. Both runners wore the adidas Adizero Adios Pro EVO 1.
Online shoppers can buy the "astonishingly light" and "shamelessly fast" super-shoes for $500 in adult sizes on the adidas website.
ASICS
John Korir led ASICS to a gold medal with his impressive performance in the men's marathon. Korir wore the ASICS METASPEED SKY PARIS in the "Illuminate Mint/Black" colorway.
Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the super-shoes for $250 in adult sizes on the ASICS website.
On
Hellen Obiri continued her unstoppable momentum by claiming silver in the women's marathon. Obiri wore the On Cloudboom Strike LS in an unreleased colorway.
The On Cloudboom Strike LS has not yet been released, but fans can expect a drop soon for $330 in adult sizes at On.com.
Nike
Yalemzerf Yehualaw placed with a bronze medal in the women's marathon. Yehualaw wore the Nike Alphafly 3 in the "Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple" colorway.
Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Alphafly 3 for $285 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
PUMA
The PUMA Project3 Runners did not disappoint. The running program saw its participants slash time and secure personal bests while debuting PUMA’s latest racing innovation: the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3.
While these record-breaking shoes are not on sale yet, the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 will officially go on sale globally on Friday, April 25, on PUMA.com and the PUMA mobile app.
Under Armour
Sharon Lokedi led Under Armour to a gold medal when she won the women's marathon. Lokedi wore the unreleased UA Velociti Elite 3 and the matching UA Pro Runner '25 Crop Top.
While Lokedi's UA Crop Top is available online, athletes must wait until Fall for the official launch of the UA Velociti Elite 3 running shoes.
