The Nike Book 1 "Blue Blood" Honors Kentucky’s Polarizing Denim Uniforms
Fashion trends are cyclical, especially in sports. Even the most polarizing looks eventually rise in popularity over time thanks to nostalgia and changing tastes.
The Kentucky Wildcats won the 1996 NCAA men's basketball national championship while wearing denim-themed uniforms most of the year.
The bold uniforms were once panned but are now making a comeback with the help of Devin Booker.
Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe has drawn inspiration from all parts of the brand's legendary catalog.
Earlier this week, the Nike Book 1 dropped in a denim-themed colorway that paid homage to Kentucky's wild retro uniforms.
Online shoppers can still buy the Nike Book 1 "Blue Blood" colorway in select sizes for $140 at Nike and Foot Locker. Sizes that are unavailable at retail price can be found on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The "Blue Blood" colorway features a throwback aesthetic. The denim, exposed foam tongue, bleached Swoosh logo, and Sail midsole make the shoe look like it has been stashed away for decades.
Additional nods to Booker's time with Kentucky include his jersey number on the lateral heel. Meanwhile, the tongue has a woven 'Book' tongue tag with a Wildcat logo.
Despite the pre-aged design, this version of the Nike Book 1 has the exact same performance technology as every other colorway. The Cushlon 2.0 midsole, TPU sidewalls, and herringbone-like traction pattern help hoopers get buckets.
The Nike Book 1 has enjoyed an incredible run over the past year and a half. While most of the best colorways have been player exclusives, there have been plenty of fire general-release drops.
Booker's debut hoop shoe should be nearing the end of its run, but as long as the performance model continues to excite the sneaker community, it should keep going strong.
