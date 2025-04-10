Luka Doncic Returns to Dallas in Jordan Luka 4 "Flash Crimson"
Not all breakups are equal. Some are more painful than others. It can be excruciating to see your ex living their best life, and that is exactly what happened during last night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
Lakers guard Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time since February's blockbuster trade. The late-season matchup had been circled on the calendar for months, and Doncic made the most out of his homecoming.
Dallas gave every fan a shirt that said "Thanks for everything" in Slovenian. All is forgiven, right? Not quite. Doncic got revenge in a way that would make Taylor Swift's most lovelorn songs seem juvenile.
Doncic rolled up to American Airlines Center in Travis Scott's "Bright Cactus" Jumpman Jack sneakers. However, Doncic kept making footwear highlights before and during the game.
The perennial NBA All-Star laced up the unreleased colorway of his fourth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe. Doncic debuted the "Flash Crimson" colorway of the Jordan Luka 4.
Then he proceeded to put up 45 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the Lakers' 112-97 victory.
Doncic's first pair of kicks, which he wore during pre-game, was the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Bright Cactus" colorway. Those lifestyle sneakers are scheduled to be released in limited numbers on April 30.
Meanwhile, the Jordan Luka 4 "Flash Crimson" does not yet have an official release date.
It is expected to hit shelves next holiday season, and when it does, Lakers fans will devour the kicks associated with the iconic revenge game.
In the meantime, Doncic's fourth signature sneaker just launched earlier this week. Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Luka 4 in the "Space Navigator" colorway in adult ($130) and kid ($100) sizing on the Nike website.
Social media has turned breakups and the subsequent winners and losers into a zero-sum game. When it comes to hoops and sneakers, Doncic remains undefeated in those winner-take-all categories.
