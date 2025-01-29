Anthony Edwards' Adidas Sneakers Chase Chicago Bulls Legend
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has drawn plenty of comparisons to NBA legend Michael Jordan. While comparing anyone to the GOAT is considered basketball and sneaker heresy, Edwards has sometimes mirrored Jordan.
Not only is Edwards one of the most exciting players in the league, but he had the hottest basketball shoe of 2024. The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 and its low-top counterpart (also called the AE 1 and AE 1 Low) introduced a fresh new design and an unforgettable marketing campaign.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe has enjoyed a long and successful run that is almost over, but not without at least one more colorway release that makes fans think about Edwards and Jordan in the same way.
The 23-year-old debuted the shoes in Chicago against the Bulls in November (not a coincidence), and now they are finally hitting shelves before NBA All-Star Weekend. Of course, adidas would never admit to any inspiration from the Bulls or Edwards' alma mater, the Georgia Bulldogs.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low is dropping in the "Best of adi" colorway on Saturday, February 1. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $110 in adult sizes at Foot Locker, as well as on adidas website and select adidas stores.
The "Best of adi" colorway features a white upper contrasted by Core Black and Lucic Red. It is the second "Best of adi" colorway to appear on Edwards' first hoop, but this iteration swapped the green out in favor of red.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low feature a Generative Support Wing with a bold and distinct TPU design that offers the necessary stability to support ballers to make explosive moves in numerous directions while breathability in the mid-foot.
Another feature of the sneaker is that the new Light Boost guarantees maximum energy but doesn't add to the weight of the shoe. Lastly, the Herringbone outsole gives superior traction, which is essential for playing at the highest level on the court.
It is impossible for anyone to chase down the legend of Jordan, but Edwards has become a fan favorite thanks to his audacious style. Edwards' "Best of adi" sneakers are just another reminder of why fans of all ages love him.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.