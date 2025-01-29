Tiger Woods' Golf Shoes Drop in Sleek Black & Silver Design
One of the biggest stories in the sportswear industry over the past year has been the launch of Sun Day Red. Tiger Woods teamed up with TaylorMade to launch the standalone company set on dominating the golf world.
Athletes and fans have been treated to multiple apparel collections, but this past December gave golfers what they really wanted - Woods' first shoe with the brand.
Sun Day Red has launched the Pioneer Cyprus in a handful of colorways for $250-$275 in adult sizes on the Sun Day Red website. Woods was extremely hands-on in the design process, down to the first five colorways to hit shelves.
On Wednesday, the official Sun Day Red social media channels put the spotlight on the darkest shoe of the collection. The "Black/Silver" colorway is available online, standing out with its bold and sleek design.
It is the same colorway that Tiger and Charlie Woods debuted during the PNC Championship in late December. Best of all, it features the same cutting-edge technology that has been well-received among golfers.
One of Woods' most important requests was that the shoe features a sleek 6mm heel-to-toe drop, allowing the golfer to leverage the power of ground forces while not sacrificing support.
The silhouette sports a premium full-grain waterproof leather upper, providing unmatched style and durability, while the Tiger Stripe deboss treatment in the heel pays homage to Woods' greatness.
Additionally, calfskin leather is used for the liner to ensure an optimal fit. When the day calls for 36 holes, the Pioneer Cypress answers with all-day comfort, providing two removable footbed options.
Lastly, the model is constructed with a high-density TPU full ground contact plate with a 9-cleat configuration to deliver supreme traction in all conditions.
Much to the chagrin of its competitors, Sun Day Red is just getting started. The Los Angeles-based brand teased another exciting drop scheduled for next week.
Sun Day Red shared a picture on its social media channels of Woods with the message, "From his game to yours." The caption read, "Greatness in every stitch. Spring/Summer '25 arrives February 4, 2025. #SunDayRed."
Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from golf and the rest of the sports world.