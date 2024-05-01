Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Launches "The Hunt" Apparel Collection
It has been a productive year on and off the golf course for Tiger Woods. Less than a month after parting ways with Nike, the sports icon teamed up with TaylorMade to launch his standalone brand, Sun Day Red.
Woods has sported his new golf apparel during tournament play, but it has largely been out of reach for most of the public. Much to the delight of athletes and fans, that changes today. Sun Day Red is introducing its athluxury line, featuring premium clothing and accessories that effortlessly blend innovation, functionality, and finesse for everyday life.
This first release, "The Hunt," previews the colors Tiger will wear at the PGA Championship in a few weeks at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville, KY. The Hunt captures the spirit of competition, chasing one's passions, and the camaraderie that fuels it all.
Visual references of friendly rivalry allude to Woods' back-and-forth battle at the 2000 PGA Championship and the action-oriented nature of the collection's name. The brand will follow up with additional special releases in May as it unveils the full breadth of the first product line to fans.
For the debut of the initial collection, Sun Day Red is featuring a range of men's apparel and accessories. Key pieces include:
- A favorite of Tiger Woods, the Training Dry Hoodie was built upon his insights of needing a lightweight, versatile piece — especially in the Florida heat. This is something he can throw it on and head out to the range to hit balls. Plus, it's a cold-weather essential that won't weigh him down, no matter what the unpredictable Florida weather has in store.
- The inception of the 3D Lightweight Hoodie stemmed from one of the first things Tiger told us when we started working together. He said, "I don't want to feel like I'm wearing anything." That became the driving force behind creating this innovative 3D knit piece. Tiger loves how the seamless construction allows him to transition from the course to high-profile events like late-night TV appearances and charity functions.
Online shoppers can purchase the first-ever training and lifestyle apparel and accessories collection, launching on Wednesday, May 1, exclusively on SunDayRed.com.
Over time, Sun Day Red will broaden its global presence through wholesale expansion in key markets outside of North America, at retail, and broaden its product offering to include footwear, women's and kids' lines.
Sun Day Red has the product, leadership, and star power to become a disruptive force in the sportswear industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your apparel and footwear news from the sports world.
