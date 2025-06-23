2025 U.S. Senior Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Broadmoor
The women's and men's U.S. Opens are in the rearview mirror, which means it's the Senior U.S. Open's time on the 2025 golf calendar.
Angel Cabrera has won two of the first three majors of the senior golf calendar, and Miguel Angel Jimenez won the third. Even with that being the case, Stewart Cink enters the week as the betting favorite.
One of the biggest storylines of the week is that the defending champion, Richard Blend, has opted to tee it up at LIV Texas instead of defending his title, so he won't be in the field.
Let's dive into the top odds to win this week's senior major and then I'll break down my best bets.
U.S. Senior Open odds
Top 15 odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Stewart Cink +800
- Miguel Angel Jimenez +900
- Steven Alker +900
- Ernie Els +1200
- Steve Stricker +1200
- Padraig Harrington +1400
- Soren Kjeldsen +1400
- Angel Cabrera +1800
- Jerry Kelly +2000
- Retief Goosen +2000
- Bernhard Langer +2800
- Freddie Jacobson +2800
- Alex Cejka +3300
- K.J. Choi +3300
- Thomas Bjorn +3300
U.S. Senior Open how to watch
- Thursday: noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-5 p.m. (Peacock)
- Friday: noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-5 p.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday: noon-3 p.m. (NBC), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 12:30-3:30 p.m. (NBC), 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
U.S. Senior Open purse
- Date: Thursday, June 26–Sunday, June 29
- Purse: $4 million ($720k to winner)
- Defending champion: Bernhard Langer
U.S. Senior Open best bets
Steven Alker +900
Steven Alker might be the most well-rounded golfer heading into this week's major championship. He's leading the Champions Tour in scoring average at 68.45, while also ranking third in Greens in Regulation at 75.85%. He has been able to put himself in contention nearly every week, including losing in a playoff at last week's Kaulig Companies Championship. He has posted nine Top 10 finishes this season.
Jerry Kelly +2000
If keeping the ball in the fairway and hitting greens in regulation is the key to winning at U.S. Opens, then Jerry Kelly is going to be a great bet this week at 20-1. He heads into this week ranking second in driving accuracy (80.06%) and fifth in greens in regulation percentage (74.54%).
He's not coming into this event in the best of form, finishing T34 and T21 in his last two starts, but that's likely why we're able to get him at such an attractive price at 20-1. He has three top-five finishes this season, including a win at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. If he can step up and return to form at this week's major, he's going to be in contention on the weekend.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!