T.J. Watt Wears Iconic "Space Jam" Sneakers to Steelers Game
In just a few minutes, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to defend their home turf against the Los Angeles Chargers. Pittsburgh's top-ranked defense will rely heavily on linebacker T.J. Watt.
The perennial Pro Bowler always delivers on Sundays with her performance and style. Watt is a Nike athlete but also a fan of classic Air Jordan sneakers.
The 29-year-old regularly wears retro sneakers, and today is no different. Watt rolled up to Heinz Field wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, shorts, and a pair of Air Jordan 11 Low sneakers.
While it is dark in the bowels of the stadium, we can see Watt is wearing the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" colorway. The retro basketball shoes were re-released in May 2024 for $190. They now have an average resale price of $196 on StockX.
Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam"
The Air Jordan 11 was first introduced in 1996. The old-school basketball shoe is synonymous with Michael Jordan's return to the NBA and the movie Space Jam. However, the low-top version of the sneaker would not be released until 2001.
The "Space Jam" colorway sports a sleek black upper composed of patent leather and ballistic mesh. Meanwhile, the iconic Jumpman logo appears in Varsity Blue. The crisp white midsole and a translucent outsole provide the foundation for the legendary shoe.
The Steelers look to stifle the Chargers' offense today, and Watt is already started on the right foot.