Kyler Murray Wore LeBron's "Fruity Pebbles" Cleats Against Rams
The Arizona Cardinals dominated the Los Angeles Rams 41-10 on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led the way with 266 passing yards and three touchdowns.
In addition to playing at a high level, Murray had some of the best footwear from Week 2 of the NFL season. Murray paid homage to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James by wearing some of his exclusive Nike football cleats.
But they were not just any cleats. Murray wore the Fruity Pebbles x Nike LeBron 4 Menace 3. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the delicious-looking kicks.
Murray and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase were the first NFL players to receive LeBron's cereal-inspired cleats last November. The cleats were later released in limited quantities in March 2024 for $230 in adult sizes.
Luckily for football players, online shoppers can find the limited-edition cleats below the retail price in most sizes on the sneaker resale platforms GOAT and StockX. The kicks even come in a special box inspired by the beloved brand's breakfast cereal.
The cleats were part of a special collaboration between James, Nike, and PEBBLES. The "Fruity Pebbles" colorway sports a white upper and a cereal design wrapped around the shoe's base. The blue outsole provides the foundation.
This was not the first time that LeBron had teamed up with the cereal company. The Lakers forward has had several versions of his signature Nike sneakers drop in Fruity Pebbles colorways over the years.
Week 2 of the NFL season is not even over yet, and players are already in playoff mode with their footwear. Football fans can expect more heat throughout the rest of this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the NFL and beyond.