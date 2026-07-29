Top 10 Basketball Shoes Under $90 Right Now

The confluence of the NBA offseason, the second half of the WNBA season, and back-to-school sales has resulted in major discounted sneakers. All of the major retailers are slashing prices on older inventory.

If you are an athlete or a fan, this is one of the best times to invest in a new pair of basketball shoes. Below are ten signature sneakers available for $90 or less online, right now.

adidas D.O.N. Isssue #7

The adidas D.O.N. Isssue #7. | Dick's Sporting Goods

The adidas D.O.N. Isssue #7 had a retail price of $119.99, but is marked down to $42.73 (64.39% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Donovan Mitchell continues to consistently put out one of the most reliable hoop shoes every year.

adidas Dame X

adidas Dame X "Electric Pink" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Dame X had a retail price of $95, but is marked down to $48.57 (48.87% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Damian Lillard missed last season, so his tenth signature shoe did not get the love it deserved. It is an affordably priced model, good enough for the world's best hoopers.

Nike A'One

The Nike A'One "Dog Mom" colorway. | Dick's Sporting Goods

The Nike A'One had a retail price of $114.99 and is now discounted to to $55.97 (51.33% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker was a smash hit. With her second shoe already here, fans buy the Nike A'One at a major discount.

Nike Giannis Freak 7

The Niek Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Giannis Freak 7 had a retail price of $124.99 and is now discounted to $61.17 (51.06% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. Giannis Antetokounmpo's seventh signature shoe was well-received for its flashy design and solid performance technology.

PUMA MB.05

The PUMA MB.05 "Metallic" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 had a retail price of $129.99 and is now discounted to $71.07 (45.33% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. LaMelo Ball's signature sneaker line remains popular with younger fans, making the PUMA MB.05 a go-to option for young hoopers.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "All-Star" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 had a retail price of $129.99, but is now marked down to $74.67 (42.56% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. The only thing bolder than Anthony Edwards' game is his brash adidas marketing campaign and fly sneakers.

adidas Harden Volume 10

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Imma be a Star" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Harden Volume 10 had a retail price of $159.99, but is now marked down to $74.77 (53.27% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. James Harden's signature sneaker line continues to push the boundaries of fashion and performance with its futuristic design. The adidas Harden Volume 10 is the best yet.

Nike Sabrina 3

The Nike Sabrina 3 "Big Ellie" colorway. | Finish Line

The Nike Sabrina 3 had a retail price of $135, but is now marked down to $75 (44.44% off) at Finish Line. Sabrina Ionescu's signature sneaker line has transcended the WNBA to become a popular shoe in the NBA. Even better, it has inspired young hoopers across the world.

Nike Book 2

The Nike Book 2 "Spirdon" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 had a retail price of $145, but is now marked down to $85 (41.38% off) at JD Sports. Devin Booker's sophomore sneaker continues to honor classic shoes in Nike's catalog while containing modern performance technology.

Nike LeBron 23

The Nike LeBron 23 "Green With Envy" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nike LeBron 23 had a retail price of $200, but is now marked down to $90 (55% off) at JD Sports. LeBron James' latest signature sneaker is only available for under $100 in select sizes at JD Sports, but there is still a massive sale going on at Nike.

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