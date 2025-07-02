Adidas Launches Damian Lillard's 10th Signature Sneaker
Damian Lillard's tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks is over, but the NBA veteran and sneaker icon is not going anywhere in the footwear industry.
On Tuesday, adidas Basketball and Lillard unveiled the Dame X. Unfortunately, news that the Bucks waived Lillard overshadowed the exciting announcement. However, that just means Lillard will continue his historic career and sneaker legacy elsewhere in the NBA.
The sneaker community got a sneak peek at Lillard's tenth signature basketball shoe at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. After several months of waiting, the highly anticipated hoop shoe is officially here.
The performance basketball shoe is a symbol of authenticity, consistency, and evolution, Lillard's impact is felt both on and off the court, and Dame X is a reflection of that.
According to adidas, it is the most "Dame" shoe yet: bold, uncompromising, and built for players chasing greatness on their own terms.
The adidas Dame X retails for $95 in adult sizes and will be available for purchase in an assortment of colorways, starting with the launch of five signature colors: Dame's Light, Brookfield, Dolla Red, and Zero Metallic. An exclusive kids' colorway will also be available, retailing for $70.
The adidas Dame X will be available starting July 3, 2025, on adidas.com and at select adidas retail locations.
"Dame X is a testament to staying true to yourself, showing up every day, and putting in the work no matter what. It's built for the next generation who are chasing their dreams with that same hunger," said Lillard.
He continued, "I wanted to create something that's accessible, that performs at the highest level, and that feels real on the court and in life."
The Dame X marks a milestone as the first adidas Basketball signature shoe under $100, without compromising innovation. Designed for elite performance and all-day wear, the Dame X features:
- Lightstrike Midsole: Delivers lightweight comfort and long-lasting responsiveness.
- Lightweight Comfort: Stretch-woven material built for dynamic movement.
- Multi-Directional Traction: Generative rubber outsole provides reliable grip on the court.
The Dame X is built for the next generation of hoopers, empowering athletes to embrace Dame's mindset: resilient, expressive, and always ready.
The model will arrive in bold colorways with an emphasis on comfort and versatility; it's always Dame Time in the Dame X.
Adidas and Lillard even recruited WNBA stars Sophie Cunningham and Chelsea Gray to help unveil the model in a fun campaign photo shoot.
Basketball fans and players can expect another exciting year from the adidas Dame line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
