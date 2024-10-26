Trae Young Has New Favorite Sneakers This NBA Season
At the beginning of this month, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young officially hit sneaker free agency. Young started his career with adidas and built a strong partnership with the iconic sportswear brand. However, adidas ended Young's line after three signature sneakers and two budget-friendly models.
Young did not waste time wearing shoes that he received from other brands. Young laced up ANTA sneakers in practice a few times but quickly gravitated to one of the most popular flagship models in sneaker history - the Air Jordan.
In this case, Young is wearing the Air Jordan 39 in the "Sol" colorway. While the colorway sold out after its release in July 2024, the performance basketball shoes are available in other styles for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The three-time NBA All-Star is already putting up monster numbers in the model. So far, the Hawks are 2-0, and Young is averaging an efficient 34 points with 11 assists per game.
It is safe to say Young has begun his revenge tour. While the Air Jordan 39 is an exciting model, basketball fans would love to see Young fully test the waters of sneaker free agency.
When Kobe Bryant was a sneaker free agent, he wore over 100 different sneakers during the 2002-03 NBA season. Young does not have to go that far but perhaps represent some different brands. Or at least pull out some retro Air Jordans.
Then again, it is hard to argue with the results. It is a small sample size, but Young is playing at a historic level this season. Another All-Star Game and All-NBA honors seem like a safe bet. Investing in Young as a brand ambassador would also be a safe bet for most sneaker companies.
It is a (sneaker) contract year for Young, and he is delivering on the court. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.