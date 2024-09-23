Travis Kelce Flaunts Ultra-Rare Air Jordans to Chiefs Game
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is channeling his own red era. Before Sunday's night primetime NFL game between the Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons, Kelce rocked fans with an impressive pregame outfit.
Usually, the NFL All-Pro tight end likes to keep it casual and comfortable with his tunnel outfits. Not tonight. Kelce arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta wearing a suit and tie paired with fire-red Air Jordan sneakers.
Thanks to the Chiefs' social media team, fans were treated to a detailed look at Kelce's outfit from head to toe. Below is a picture and breakdown of Kelce's fire 'fit.
Kelce was dressed like a true rockstar. While the designer suit was impressive, it was his vintage Air Jordan sneakers that caught the attention of sports fans.
Kelce wore the Air Jordan 3 in the "Legends of Summer" colorway. The sneakers were originally released in extremely limited quantities September 2013 for $210. The old-school kicks are so exclusive that it is hard to find them on popular sneaker resale websites.
Air Jordan 3 "Legends of Summer"
The sneakers have a musical background. Jordan Brand sent its ambassador Justin Timberlake a collection of retro sneakers for his 'Legend of the Summer' tour in 2013. It consists of the Air Jordan 1, 2, and 3 completely decked out in fire red.
The Air Jordan 3 "Legends" colorway sports a red suede upper, with snakeskin embossing on the toe and heel overlays replacing the traditional elephant print. Lastly, a special 'Legends of the Summer' graphic can be found on the white sock liner.
Kelce has always been one of the most powerful sneakerheads in the NFL, but he has stepped his game up on and off the field in recent years. Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the NFL and beyond.