Caleb Williams Keeps Bears Fans Guessing With Game Day Kicks
The Chicago Bears are 1-2 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts 21-16 on Sunday. While the franchise is still rebuilding, it has solidified key positions - most importantly, its starting quarterback of the future.
However, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is keeping his options open, at least with his footwear. The top selection of the 2024 NFL Draft still has not committed to a sneaker brand. Williams is still a sneaker free agent.
Usually, the No. 1 draft pick signs a standard footwear and apparel deal with Nike or Jordan Brand. But Williams likes to bet on himself, and he is holding out for a better sneaker deal until at least after his rookie season.
Williams wears Nike cleats on the field but rocks different brands off the field. Before today's game, Williams arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium wearing a trendy pair of New Balance sneakers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Williams' game-day kicks.
Before Sunday's Week 3 NFL game, Williams wore the Amine x New Balance 610T in the "Amine The Mooz" colorway. The sneakers were released in August 2023 for $160 and now have an average resale price of $258 on StockX.
The brown and yellow sneakers are designed to look like an aging banana. They were designed as part of a collaboration between Club Banana brand founder Amine and New Balance and inspired by an aging banana.
Williams has an iconoclastic personality and is unafraid of going against business or fashion trends. Whenever he does commit to a sneaker brand, Bears fans will know which sportswear company to support.
