Travis Kelce Wears Air Jordans in Chiefs Colors to Season Opener
After a long offseason, the NFL regular season officially kicks off tonight with a highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is already getting off on the right foot with his pregame sneakers. Kelce entered Arrowhead Stadium dressed like a rockstar.
As we can see from the NFL's social media post above, the perennial Pro Bowler wore a trucker hat, unbuttoned shirt, two-toned trousers, and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers in Chiefs colors.
As always, our focus is on the footwear. Kelce wore the Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Metallic Red' colorway. The sneakers last enjoyed a retro release in May 2017 for $160 in adult sizes. The old-school hoop shoes now have an average resale price of $274 on StockX.
The iconic kicks were designed in Chicago Bulls colors, and did not get re-released until 2009 and then 2017. While designed for Michael Jordan and the Bulls, the colors work perfectly for the Chiefs.
The 'Metallic Red' colorway sports a white leather upper contrasted by Metallic Red Swoosh logos, retro Jordan brands. This is not the first time Kelce has paid homage to Jordan. During the preseason, Kelce wore a Jordan-inspired outfit.
With the NFL season officially underway, football fans can expect even more fire footwear from Kelce. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news.