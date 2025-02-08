Travis Kelce wears Dior & Air Jordans on Pre-Super Bowl date with Taylor Swift
Super Bowl LIX is tomorrow, which means there is no more time for fun and games. It is officially crunch time for the Kansas City Chiefs as they try to reach a historic "three-peat" of championships.
However, Friday night was a different story. The players had one last night of freedom before locking it in, and the two biggest power couples in the sport spent it together.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift went out in New Orleans with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.
Kelce is widely considered one of the most fashionable players in the NFL and easily the biggest sneakerhead in the league. The Pro Bowl tight end did not disappoint with his ensemble for the double date at the French restaurant Lilette.
Kelce wore a Dior x Hylton Nel Overshirt, Dior Tailored Track Pants with Christian Dior Couture Tag, and a pair of Air Jordan 3 sneakers. While Kelce is known for rocking rare shoes, that was not the case last night.
Kelce wore the Air Jordan 3 in the "Black Cement" colorway. Michael Jordan debuted his third signature sneaker in the iconic black and grey colorway back in 1988. The old-school basketball shoes have been released many times over the years, including in November 2024.
The Air Jordan 3 Retro "Black Cement" colorway was one of the most hyped sneaker releases of 2024, taking fans by storm this past holiday season.
The Air Jordan 3 Retro "Black Cement" hit shelves on November 23, 2024, for a retail price of $220 in adult sizes. The kicks now have an average resale price of $211 on the sneaker resale website StockX.
This release is true to the 1988 original, the "Black Cement" colorway featured a black tumbled leather upper with grey elephant print overlays at the forefoot and heel.
The legendary Jumpman logo is embroidered in Fire Red on the grey tongues, while a raised Nike Air logo decorates the back heel. The sneaker sits atop a white polyurethane midsole, with visible Air-sole cushioning. Lastly, the grey rubber outsole provides the foundation of the retro hoop shoes.
Kelce has spent his entire career with Nike but began exclusively wearing Jordan Brand gear on and off the field this year. A deal between the world's most popular tight end and the most iconic sneaker brand appears imminent.
Meanwhile, Kelce continues to broaden his reach in the fashion world. His pre-game outfits have overshadowed his shaky performances on the field this season.
Over the years, Kelce has evolved from a low-key player out of Cincinnati with a casual style to a full-blown fashion icon. The 35-year-old's wardrobe often includes a mix of designer pieces, vintage gear, and player-exclusives, proving that he understands how to balance luxury with personal expression.
Fans can expect Kelce to bring the heat with the footwear he chooses for the Super Bowl. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.