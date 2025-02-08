Shedeur Sanders says Josh Allen has the NFL's best cleats
It has been an eventful week for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. No, the Bills are not preparing for Super Bowl LIX. However, Allen did win the NFL MVP award.
Even better for his footwear legacy, Allen was named as having the best cleats in the NFL according to a top draft prospect. Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and soon-to-be rookie Shedeur Sanders praised Allen's kicks.
Last night, Sanders spoke with media members at a Gatorade event ahead of the Super Bowl. When asked who had the best cleats in the NFL, Sanders answered, "The ones that Josh Allen wears. Yeah, the 96s."
Sanders was referring to Allen's player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Air DT 96 cleats. Early in the season, Allen began wearing Deion Sanders' retro Nike cleats in Bills colors and never stopped.
However, Sanders added an addendum to his answer, "But I'll be wearing them. The new ones, though. What color? I don't know, they're going to create a couple color schemes of, you know, the possibility of what teams I could go to. But, I'm not pretty sure. If I knew, I'd already have a house there by now."
Sanders made headlines before the Alamo Bowl when he showed off a red and blue New York Giants colorway of the Nike Air DT Max '96 cleats. However, Sanders did not wear them in the game.
The Nike Air DT Max 96 was the third installment in Sanders' signature sneaker line. The 'Diamond Turf' highlighted the two-sport icon's ability to play multiple sports (sometimes on the same day).
Nike has slowly begun releasing the legendary sneakers and cleats (rebranded as the Nike Vapor Edge DT '96 TD) since Sanders re-signed with the brand in 2023. Athletes and fans can shop for Sanders' sneakers and cleats on the Nike website.
Sanders is currently projected to be one of the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his future team remains a mystery until April. One thing that is certain: he will rock his father's iconic Nike cleats on the field in the NFL.
