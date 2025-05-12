Travis Scott & Nike Drop More Sports Trainers This Week
The most influential individual in the sneakers industry is not an athlete. It is rapper Travis Scott. However, the cultural icon is a huge sports fan and has a deep knowledge of classic athletic footwear.
Scott has been seen everywhere in the sports world as of late: Barcelona football matches, WWE wrestling events, and NBA games. Once again, Scott is diving deeper into sports with his latest Nike sneaker collaboration.
Scott has teamed up with Nike and Jordan Brand on countless projects (in addition to his own signature line), but the latest collaboration takes on a classic sports trainer from the brand's legendary catalog.
The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx is dropping in the "Pale Ivory and Leche Blue" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 16.
Online shoppers can buy the old-school sneakers for $170 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.
While the Zoom Field Jaxx is far from the most popular Travis Scott x Nike collaboration, fans can still expect the shoes to sell out. When they do, online shoppers can find the sneakers on resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The Nike Zoom Field Jaxx takes the best from two classic sneakers — the Land Shark and Zoom Spiridon. The upper features full-grain leather, suede, and breezy textiles.
Other distinctive parts of the design include the forefoot strap, mesh accents, alongside Nike AIR and Cactus Jack branding. It is an obvious nod to '90s design but designed to flex today.
The "Pale Ivory and Leche Blue" colorway includes Baroque Brown and Light Chocolate accents that make the silhouette easy to wear year-round.
Most sneakerheads will be disappointed with the design elements missing from this collaboration: no backward Nike Swoosh logos and minimal Cactus Jack branding.
This is the third time Scott has taken on the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx, and previous colorways are hovering just over retail price on sneaker resale websites (but that is good news for consumers).
Regardless of the hype surrounding this week's sneaker drop, no one can deny that Scott is the most influential person in the sportswear world. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news.
