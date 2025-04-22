John Cena Rocks Travis Scott Sneakers on WWE Monday Night Raw
Travis Scott has already taken over the rap game and sneaker industry. Now, Travis is becoming a larger force in the wrestling world.
The performer made a surprise appearance at WWE Wrestlemania, and his presence was felt at Monday Night Raw. Don't worry; Travis did not show up to help John Cena again.
However, Cena did show love to the rapper by wearing his first signature Jordan Brand sneakers during his appearance on Monday Night Raw.
Cena told fans to take a picture of the last real champion in WWE just before Randy Orton hit the champion with an RKO. While Cena lay on the mat, his bright yellow shoes stole the show among sneakerheads on social media.
Cena wore the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the "Bright Cactus" colorway. The shoes will be released for $200 on Wednesday, April 30.
Online shoppers can buy the kicks on release day via the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. Or they can skip the line and buy the shoes on sneaker resale websites like StockX.
The average resale price is currently $482 in adult sizes. The resale prices might dip a little after the official release, but fans can expect the prices to remain high.
The "Bright Cactus" colorway features a neon green canvas upper with off-white tumbled leather overlays. The reverse lateral-side Nike Swoosh logo pops off the shoe in black.
Lastly, 'TS' is embroidered on the forefoot strap, while a Cactus Jack smile graphic appears on the back heel.
Hopefully, we see more of Travis Scott and his signature sneakers at WWE events in the future.
