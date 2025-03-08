Travis Scott teases an upcoming Nike sneaker collaboration
Almost every athlete in the world with a signature sneaker line wishes they could move products like Travis Scott. The Houston rapper has transcended music to become one of the biggest forces in the footwear industry.
Over the years, Travis has teamed up with Nike and Jordan Brand on dozens of collaborations. Not to mention, he already has his own signature line with Jordan Brand (the only non-athlete to get the honor in company history).
While Scott's most popular sneakers have stemmed from the Cactus Jack x Air Jordan 1 collaborations, which is not stopping Nike from investing heavily in the award-winning artist.
On Saturday, Travis showed off an unreleased colorway of the Nike Zoom Field Jaxx. According to Kicks Finder, it was a preview of an upcoming collaboration between Travis and Nike.
Best of all, the shoes already have a name and release date. The Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx "Limelight" drops of April 1, 2025 (hopefully this is not a cruel April Fool's joke).
Due to the long pant legs, most of the sneakers are obscured in the pictures. However, the silhouette sports a green upper, brown mudguard, black outsole, and white forefoot strap.
So far, Travis and Nike have teamed up on Zoom Field Jaxx twice with the "Light Chocolate" and "Sail" colorways. Both of those shoes had a retail price of $170, so the "Limelight" should be similarly priced.
It will be tough for these sneakers to reach the same level of hype as the Cactus Jack x Air Jordan collaborations. However, they have Travis's name on them, so they will sell out online and in stores.
