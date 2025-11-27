Why Steph Curry Wore Tyrese Haliburton's Signature PUMA Shoes

On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-100. Before leaving the game early with a quad injury, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry continued his historic run as a sneaker free agent.

Curry arrived at the Chase Center wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" colorway. Usually, that would be the main headline for most athletes. However, Curry used his basketball shoes during the game to pay a favor to his friend and former Olympic teammate, Tyrese Haliburton.

The Indiana Pacers guard has been unable to wear his first signature PUMA basketball shoe beyond the seven games in last year's NBA Finals, due to his torn Achilles tendon in Game 7. Haliburton has relied on other PUMA athletes, and even Pacers legend Reggie Miller, to help promote his debut hoop shoe.

PUMA Hali 1 'Hibiscus'

Steph Curry laces up the PUMA HALI 1 “Hibiscus” to warm up at home! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/h2yve7EnQd — NBA KICKS (@NBAKicks) November 27, 2025

Yesterday was the release day for the PUMA Hali 1 'Hibiscus' colorway, and Curry used all of his attention to spotlight the newly-released shoe. Online shoppers can buy the PUMA Hali 1 'Hibiscus' colorway for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other retailers.

The low-top silhouette sports a Poppy Pink and Rose Dust color scheme. Haliburton debuted the shoe in an incredible Game 1 performance of last year's NBA Finals, but has been unable to market his burgeoning signature sneaker line with any on-court performances this year.

It was an incredibly kind gesture for Curry to not only help out Haliburton and PUMA, but to do it exactly on release day, before the start of the holiday shopping season.

Curry's Sneaker Free Agency

Stephen Curry pulls out the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" 😤



Cactus Curry is different 🌵 pic.twitter.com/KootvEKy92 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 27, 2025

Last night was just the latest chapter of Curry's sneaker free agency, which is barely two weeks old. Earlier this month, Under Armour and Curry unexpectedly split after 12 years. Since then, Curry has used his sneakers to honor NBA and WNBA players, while flexing his newfound freedom.

The closest comparison to Curry's sneaker free agency is Kobe Bryant during the 2002-03 NBA season. However, Curry has started a theme of honoring players, cities, and the history of the game. Curry has worn Nike, Reebok, Li-Ning, Jordan Brand, and PUMA.

Curry's sneaker free agency has drawn statements from Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Durant.

Curry Watch Continues

“I brought out the (Jordan) Flu Games and the Final Shots and then played in the Sabrina 3s. Everybody should be on alert. I’m calling everybody. Trying to get some good product.”



Steph Curry on his ‘intentional’ sneaker selection 👀 pic.twitter.com/NqxelISd4n — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Curry continues to have fun with the situation. Earlier this week, Curry issued a statement to the entire footwear industry.

"Everybody should be on alert," said Curry. "I'm calling everybody. Trying to get some good product. But it's just fun to honor certain players from the game and current athletes who are doing great things and just having fun with it."

There is a lot to be grateful for this holiday season, and we are thankful for Curry's incredible run as a free agent. Fans can expect more exciting updates as the season continues. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More NBA News