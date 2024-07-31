Tyrese Maxey Unveils the New Balance Hesi Low v2
Since Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and New Balance agreed to a sneaker deal in January 2023, the two partners have proven to be a formidable team in the footwear industry.
Maxey handles his business on NBA courts, and New Balance elevates the 23-year-old through its national marketing campaigns and ubiquitous commercials.
On Wednesday morning, Maxey will help introduce the New Balance Hesi Low v2, the latest update to one of the brand's most popular basketball silhouettes—the Hesi Low.
This performance model is made for the quickest players in the game; the Hesi Low v2 is the perfect basketball shoe for agile players who act on instinct.
Maxey will be the newest face of the Hesi Low model and will wear the v2 on-court throughout the upcoming NBA season.
"I'm so excited to wear the Hesi Low v2 this season. It's the perfect shoe for my style of play—super agile and built for making quick moves on the court," said Maxey.
"I love being a part of the New Balance family and can't wait to keep representing the brand with a shoe that blends my on-court performance and off-court style."
The Hesi Low v2 will be available for purchase starting August 2 for a retail price of $110 in adult sizes on the New Balance website. The v2 update will launch in two unique colorways, both called Wheel N Deal: one in pixel green/black and neo flame, and another in black/white with team red.
Additional colorways will launch throughout the upcoming NBA season.
The Hesi Low v2 features a full-length, ultra-responsive FuelCell midsole that delivers a propulsive feel to help drive you forward. Meanwhile, the outsole traction pattern increases grip and court feel in every direction.
The low-top cut is designed for speed and agility, while a synthetic material on the upper offers a lightweight feel [404 grams (14.3 oz)]. The engineered knit body provides a mix of ventilation and support.
Lastly, the adjustable lace closure and TPU heel clip for a lockdown fit provide a secure and snug fit for hoopers on the court.
Maxey is already an NBA All-Star and quickly becoming the face of New Balance Basketball. The sky is the limit for the dynamic duo. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
