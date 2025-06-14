Nike Delivers Exclusive Gear to UCLA Bruins for College World Series
Baseball teams are always looking to gain an edge, but some squads just have inherent advantages. For example, the UCLA Bruins represent the top-ranked public school in the nation and are a flagship school for Nike and Jordan Brand.
That means the Bruins always arrive in style, no matter where they play. Currently, UCLA is facing the Murray State Racers at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
UCLA had packages from Nike waiting on them at the College World Series and shared an epic unboxing video on social media. Check out the 44-second Instagram video below to watch players unbox all of the limited-edition gear.
The UCLA Baseball social media account shared the video with the caption, "You know @nikediamond has us covered." Infielder Phoenix Call served as the host of the video.
Call unboxed the Nike Diamond Duffel Bag, Nike Expedition Shield Sunglasses, Nike Alpha Elite batting gloves, sliding mitts, two short-sleeve shirts, two hoodies, and a pair of shorts. Almost all of the gear is unreleased to the public.
The silver lining for fans wanting the apparel is that Nike and Jordan Brand have a wide selection of on-field performance gear and UCLA fan merchandise on its website.
After splitting with Under Armour in 2020, UCLA agreed to a new partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand. It is a six-year deal worth $46.5 million and covers all 25 varsity sports teams.
Since joining the NIKE INC. family, the UCLA Bruins athletic department has looked even better than usual. Nike and Jordan Brand have been good stewards of the school's classic blue and gold uniforms while the student-athletes continue to shine in competition.
Fans can expect UCLA's baseball team to look sharp in Omaha during the College World Series. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news.
