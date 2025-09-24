UCLA Bruins Flex New Air Jordan Sneakers for College Basketball Season
College basketball season is right around the corner, and every year, the UCLA Bruins are one of the blueblood programs that are at the forefront of the national conversation.
The men's basketball team holds the record for the most national championship titles (11), while the women's team continues to rise after another Final Four appearance last spring.
Jordan Brand gave its West Coast flagship school reason to celebrate this week. First, the men's team was surprised with new sneakers in their locker room after a preseason practice.
The social media team shared pictures of the players flexing their new Air Jordan 12 Retro "French Blue" sneakers, which retail for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
Michael Jordan's 12th signature sneaker looks just as good as it did when it was first debuted in 1996. The old-school kicks are no longer considered performance basketball shoes, so expect to see the Bruins rocking them off the court before and after games.
Meanwhile, the women's basketball team gave a sneak peek of what to expect with their on-court footwear this season. The social media team shared pictures and behind-the-scenes videos from yesterday's media day.
The social media posts show the women's players rocking the Jordan Luka 4, in home and away player-exclusive colorways.
While some players, including Jordan Brand's first NIL athlete, Kiki Rice, rocked earlier models from Luka Doncic's signature sneaker line. Rice was the first player to debut the Air Jordan 38 and played a role in the development of the company's first-ever women's basketball shoe, the Jordan Heir Series.
It is only September, and most of Jordan Brand's signature athletes are just unveiling their latest shoes. So fans can expect the Bruins to show off more player-exclusive sneakers as the season gets underway later this fall.
Most college basketball programs only dream of a partnership like the one between UCLA and Jordan Brand, two of the most recognizable brands in the world, teaming up to continue a legacy of greatness.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the college basketball world and beyond.
