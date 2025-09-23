The 2025 NBA Preseason Sneaker Power Rankings
The 2025-26 NBA preseason is almost upon us. Teams will begin hosting their annual media days this week before starting training camp. A big part of the festivities is players putting on fresh uniforms and lacing up clean sneakers for their photo shoots.
It has been an eventful offseason for the league and the footwear industry. Signature athletes have traveled the globe to promote their latest sneakers and position themselves to have the most popular basketball shoes entering the new season.
After closely following and reporting on all of the major sneaker storylines this offseason, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI has ranked the top 15 signature sneaker lines heading into the 2025-26 NBA preseason.
15. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Nike)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo unveiled his seventh signature Nike basketball shoe this summer. Not only were the design and tech specs praised, but hoopers appreciated the price decrease.
Much like his game, Antetokounmpo's signature line remains consistent every season. Fans can shop the Nike Freak 7 in multiple colorways for $115 (and less in select styles) at Nike.com.
14. Donovan Mitchell (adidas)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell debuted his seventh signature adidas shoe last spring in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Mitchell did little to promote the model this offseason, but his sneaker line remains popular among WNBA players.
What Mitchell's shoes lack in marketing, they make up for with on-court performance and flashy colorways. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.com.
13. Tyrese Haliburton (PUMA)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss all of the upcoming season, but his debut basketball shoe deserves a spot on the list. Haliburton debuted the PUMA Hali 1 in epic fashion during the 2025 NBA Finals, and kept his foot on the gas with the promotion of the model this summer.
The PUMA Hali 1 launches in the 'Opal' colorway in adult ($130) and kid ($100) sizes on September 26 at PUMA.com as well as select retailers.
12. Jayson Tatum (Jordan Brand)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is also out for the upcoming NBA season, but he just debuted his fourth signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.
Even if fans don't see Tatum in action this year, they will see the Jordan Tatum 4 on courts at every level across the globe. Fans can shop Tatum's signature line in adult and kid sizing at Jordan.com.
11. Damian Lillard (adidas)
Like Haliburton and Tatum, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard also went down with an Achilles injury last spring in the NBA Playoffs. But "Dame Time" never stops, and neither does his signature adidas sneaker line.
In July, the adidas Dame X grabbed headlines for coming in at under $100 in adult sizes. Fans find the shoes at a major discount in most styles at adidas.com.
10. Devin Booker (Nike)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe has enjoyed a strong run over the past two NBA seasons. However, fans are ready for the Nike Book 2.
Often compared to Anthony Edwards' adidas line, Booker's sophomore sneaker has a lot to prove this season. Fans can find the Nike Book 1 at a discount in most styles at Nike.com.
9. Kevin Durant (Nike)
Kevin Durant debuted his 18th signature Nike sneaker at the end of last season before his offseason trade to the Houston Rockets. The Nike KD18 continues to strike the right balance between affordability and on-court performance.
No international tours or major marketing events for Durant this offseason, but fans can count on the Nike KD18 making waves on the court this year. Online shoppers can find Durant's latest sneakers at a discount in most styles at Nike.com.
8. LaMelo Ball (PUMA)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball's signature sneaker line with PUMA is offering something fresh this season. With the PUMA MB.05, the line is moving away from otherworldly vibes and embracing Ball's rockstar status in the league.
As always, fans can expect plenty of eye-catching colorways of Ball's fifth signature sneaker this season. Online shoppers can PUMA MB.05 "World Tour" colorway in full-family sizing ($90-$130) at PUMA.com.
7. Kyrie Irving (ANTA)
Perhaps no player has flexed his power in the footwear industry more than Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. Over the past few years, Irving has elevated ANTA to new heights in the NBA and sneaker world as the brand's Chief Creative Officer.
Despite recovering from an ACL injury, Irving's signature sneaker line is expanding in all directions (shoes, slides, and cowboy boots?). Online shoppers can check out Irving's entire footwear collection at ANTA.com as well as select retailers.
6. Stephen Curry (Curry Brand)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has not yet unveiled his 13th signature sneaker, but he did unveil a basketball super shoe earlier this summer. Best of all, the Curry Brand World Tour was the ultimate flex from the President of Curry Brand.
Fans should be excited about the Curry 13 this season, as the line always produces high-performing models. In the meantime, they can check out Curry's signature collection at UA.com.
5. James Harden (adidas)
LA Clippers guard James Harden might be the most popular basketball player in China. Adidas sent Harden to China as part of the 2025 "UNO" tour, and it was an absolute movie.
Not only does Harden's adidas sneaker line refuse to slow down, but the competition struggles to keep up. The adidas Harden Vol 9 still has more colorways to come before the launch of Harden's tenth signature sneaker. Fans can shop Harden's collection at adidas.com.
4. LeBron James (Nike)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took on the moniker of "Forever King" this offseason thanks to a marketing push by Nike. James unveiled his 23rd signature sneaker in China during his highly anticipated tour.
The Nike LeBron 23 launches next month and will drop in several exciting colorways that tell the story of James' historic career. Fans can shop James' signature collection at Nike.com.
3. Anthony Edwards (adidas)
After dominating the NBA for two seasons, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards officially announced his second signature adidas basketball shoe yesterday.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 made its official debut in China during Edwards' "Believe That" tour. Edwards' sophomore sneaker launches in full-family sizing on October 4 at adidas.com.
2. Ja Morant (Nike)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuted his third signature sneaker last spring in the NBA Playoffs. In July, Morant embarked on his first world tour with Nike. During each stop, Morant dropped limited-edition colorways of the Nike Ja 3.
Morant's latest hoop shoe has drawn critical acclaim from hoopers and fans for its exciting design and stylish colorways. The Nike Ja 3 keeps flying off shelves, but fans can shop Morant's signature sneakers at Nike.com.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Converse)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped off his MVP season with an NBA Championship. Not only did he grace the NBA 2K26 cover, but so did his first signature sneaker with Converse.
The Creative Director of Converse Basketball drove fans wild by debuting several colorways of the Converse SHAI 001 last season, and the highly anticipated sneakers are finally hitting shelves.
Of course, the first colorway of the Converse SHAI 001 sold out within minutes online. However, fans will be able to choose from three more colorways ($130 in adult sizes) on the Nike SNKRS app on October 2.
