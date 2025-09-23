Kyrie Irving's ANTA Sneakers Pay Tribute to Klay Thompson
Not only are Dallas Mavericks guards Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson teammates on the basketball court, but they also work together in the sneaker industry.
Thompson has been a signature athlete for ANTA for a decade. More recently, Irving infused the Chinese brand with star power when he became the Chief Creative Officer for ANTA Basketball in 2023.
Over the past two years, Irving has elevated ANTA and has launched multiple basketball shoes and lifestyle sneakers that have all been hits with fans. Now, Irving is paying homage to Thompson.
Irving's second signature basketball shoe is dropping in a colorway honoring Thompson. The ANTA KAI 2 "KLAY" launches on Friday, September 26.
Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes at ANTA.com, Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, Scheels, Hibbett, and JD Sports (Canada).
The "KLAY" colorway design draws inspiration from the brotherhood between the two NBA All-Stars. The silhouette sports cool sky blues, vibrant golds, and subtle green accents, symbolizing calmness, wisdom, and fluidity.
Together, the colors reflect balance, perseverance, and the beauty of their bond, uniting serenity and energy in a design that mirrors their connection on and off the court. The design captures both players’ distinctive yet complementary styles.
Irving and Thompson entered the league in the same year as prodigies became rivals, thanks to their iconic NBA Finals battles. Now, they are reunited in Dallas under the ANTA banner, working toward another championship run.
Beyond their on-court connection, the two have forged a lasting brotherhood marked by mutual support, encouragement, and a shared passion for the game. This is more than a basketball shoe; it is an incredible chapter of basketball history.
Tech specs for the ANTA KAI 2 include an Arrow TPU Frame and a high-strength upper for support on the court. Meanwhile, full-palm Nitrogen technology offers cushion and responsiveness with every step. Lastly, an anti-slip rubber outsole provides exceptional grip at extreme angles.
Training camp starts next week, and fans can expect more exciting footwear news from the rivals-turned-teammates.
