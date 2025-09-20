Not Satanic: Jordan Brand Denies Devil Claims About Sneakers
NBA legend Michael Jordan solidified himself as the greatest basketball player of all time while wearing a Chicago Bulls uniform. Jordan also revolutionized sneakers, thanks in part to his original red and black Air Jordan designs.
The Air Jordan 1 was controversial and temporarily banned by the NBA for breaking uniform policy (but you can't ban greatness).
However, the North Carolina native and Tar Heels legend was initially hesitant about the bold color scheme, calling it "the devil's colors." So, it should come as no surprise that "His Airness" does not mess with such dark forces.
Therefore, Jordan Brand had to debunk a rumor that began circulating online this week. The Jordan Session is a skate shoe that will drop in a Bull-inspired red and black colorway later this year. Some fans saw the colors, horns, and eyes and mistakenly thought it was something more sinister.
On Friday, Sneaker News shared a statement released by Jordan Brand about the upcoming sneaker release on social media:
"The Jordan Session design had nothing to do with Halloween, the devil, satan, or anything of the sort. The original concept was anchored on 'The Year of the Bull,' and the shoe was proposed to be a limited China release. That's the reason behind the eyes on the tongue, the fur, and the horns. There is no Halloween concept."
Complex Sneakers reiterated the message from Jordan Brand in a social media post. "Jordan Brand sources confirm to Complex that the Jordan Session colorway that was revealed yesterday, 'had nothing to do with Halloween, the devil, satan or anything of the sort.'
The shoe is inspired by the 'Year of the Bull' and was supposed to be a limited China release."
However, social media users pushed back on Jordan Brand's statement. Some people pointed out that the Lunar calendar animal for 2026 is the Horse. The year 2026 is the Fire Horse year in the Chinese zodiac. The last Bull year was 2021, and the next one is 2033.
Meanwhile, Sole Retriever offered a historic perspective on the shoes with a social media post.
"The shoe, along with other Raging Bull colorways, gets its name from Michael Jordan's nickname. In a 1989 Sports Illustrated cover story, his fierce and competitive play style was characterized as a, Raging Bull," wrote Sole Retriever.
Fans will just have to take Jordan Brand at its word that the shoe is inspired by the Lunar calendar, magazine cover, and not any other nicknames, holidays, or dark themes.
Online shoppers who like the Jordan Session can find the skate shoe for under $100 in adult sizes at Nike.com. Best of all, plenty more exciting colorways are scheduled to drop throughout the year.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
