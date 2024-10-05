HOKA Launches Futuristic Lifestyle Sneakers for Runners
Global running shoe brand HOKA continues to toe the line between performance and lifestyle with their newest footwear silhouette, the Elevon X.
Redesigned from a 2018 running shoe - that was discontinued after two iterations - this new version of the Elevon combines the brand's unique performance elements with a futuristic style. According to HOKA, the Elevon X delivers their elite road and trail DNA in a futuristic silhouette.
Described as a next generation elite road and trail sneaker that seamlessly blends cutting edge performance with style, the Elevon X features luxe Nubuck leather and microperf detailing, a premium Pebax® plate, plus details like a full-grain leather mudguard and translucent TPU heel counter.
The brand's latest crossover shoe - the Elevon X - is available now for $200 for all genders at HOKA.com. It comes in two exciting colorways: Black/Outer Orbit and White/Cosmic Grey.
The reinterpreted runner - built more for lifestyle than performance running - comes in two colorways in all genders. Our hopes are more versions of the shoe will be released in the near future.
One of the fastest growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history, HOKA is at the forefront of taking running shoes and making them fashionable off the road or trail.
They recently collaborated with sustainable women's clothing brand Reformation on a limited edition drop that includes three new colorways of the Mach 6.
