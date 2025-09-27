Why the Nike Kobe 9 Low is Sitting on Shelves at $190
Most sneakerheads are constantly monitoring the latest drops. Whether scrolling on their phones or checking their local retailer, they will all have noticed something — Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneakers are sitting on shelves.
Of course, this was implausible in 2020 in the wake of his tragic passing. Even just two years ago, it would have been hard to fathom. Every Nike Kobe sneaker released would sell out immediately, which was off-putting for many consumers.
But there is a good reason why fans are seeing the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro sitting on shelves at retail price. Not only is it not a bad thing, but it is a positive development for athletes and fans.
Why It's Not Selling Out Anymore
There are three main reasons why fans can easily find Bryant's ninth signature basketball shoe at retail price: increased supply, savvy shoppers, and more frequent drops.
There is nothing wrong with the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro. The biggest reason why it's readily available is that Nike's supply has met or even exceeded the demand. The "Lakers Home" and "Lakers Away" colorways are the first two of five "Team Bank" colorways that are designed to release in large quantities.
Which leads to the second reason: savvy shoppers. Sneakerheads who follow the release schedule know they can afford to wait on a colorway they like more, or even scoop up the shoes at a discount on sneaker resale websites.
Lastly, there is at least one new Nike Kobe basketball shoe dropping every month at this point. There are more limited colorways (like the "Halo" collection) and less limited colorways (like the "Team Bank" collection), but there should be a shoe for everyone.
Shopping Information
Currently, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro is widely available in the "Lakers Home" and "Lakers Away" colorways.
Shoppers can easily find the shoes in adult sizes ($190) and big kid sizes ($120) at Nike, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Fans can even find both Lakers-inspired colorways of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro below the retail price at sneaker resale websites like StockX, where the average resale price is hovering around $175.
Future of the Nike Kobe Line
Basketball players and fans old enough to remember the heyday of the Nike Kobe line know that his sneakers used to sit on shelves all the time. In fact, they would often get discounted after a few months.
That is perfectly normal for performance basketball shoes and not a knock against any signature line. The Nike Kobe line even spun off several affordable lines to meet the price points of every hooper. That is what the Nike Kobe line was about, not selling out in limited-edition colorways.
The future of the Nike Kobe line is brighter than ever. Vanessa Bryant and Nike have not only made basketball shoes accessible to every consumer, but they have also expanded into football cleats and baseball gear over the past year. Nothing epitomizes the "Mamba Mentality" better than dominating every sport.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
