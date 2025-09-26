Joker 2: Nikola Jokic's Second Signature Shoe Unveiled
The Denver Nuggets' 2025-26 Media Day is scheduled for this upcoming Monday. For the second consecutive year, fans can expect Nikola Jokic to use the opportunity to debut his latest signature sneaker.
Last year, Jokic quietly debuted his first basketball shoe with the Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees at media day. A few months later, the Nuggets' organization promoted the Joker 1 by hosting a fan activation at Ball Arena before a game in December.
After weeks of teasing the unreleased model on Instagram, 361 degrees finally unveiled the Joker 2 this morning. Check out the Instagram post below for a detailed look at Jokic's latest basketball shoe.
Joker 2
It is tough to make out many details for the black colorway in the three pictures provided, but some design elements immediately pop out. First, Jokic's signature jester hat logo pops off the sides of the shoe in red and purple.
Meanwhile, the medial side of the left shoe reads, "Sombor, Serbia," "1995.02.19," and "No. 15." The right shoe features Jokic's logo with the message, "Nikola Jokic. The Joker. MVP. Champion. Finals MVP."
Lastly, an aggressive traction pattern on the outsole provides the finishing touches for the shoe. Currently, there is no official release information, tech specs, or shopping information. However, fans can shop Jokic's signature line at 361sport.com.
Jokic Signature Line
While the introduction of a second signature shoe is a huge accomplishment for any athlete, it is just one of many shoes for Jokic. The seven-time NBA All-Star has quietly developed an entire lineup of lifestyle sneakers, slides, and basketball shoes designed for each position.
The Joker 2 joins a strong line of options, including the Team Joker, Joker 1 SE (Season Edition), Joker 1 GT (Guard Tooling), Joker 1 GT PE, Joker 1 GT SE, Joker Cyber (slide), and Joker Shuffle (sneaker).
Most NBA fans in the United States missed the rapid development of Jokic's signature line. But it was not lost on Chinese hoopers and fans who closely follow Jokic and 361 Degrees.
Jokic Influence
In addition to heavily marketing Jokic to an international audience, 361 Degrees even hosted Jokic for a week-long tour of China, where the three-time NBA MVP met fans and participated in events across multiple cities in early July.
Jokic has flexed his partnership with 361 Degrees all over the globe, and he is not the only Nuggets player to do so. Jokic's teammate, Aaron Gordon, has a long-running signature line with the brand.
Additionally, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed a sneaker deal with 361 Degrees in 2024, prior to joining the Orlando Magic the following summer.
It is safe to say that fans can expect another exciting season from Jokic and 361 Degrees. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
