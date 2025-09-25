Kobe Bryant's Nike Slides Drop in More Mamba-Inspired Colorways
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant built one of the most important basketball shoe lines of all time with Nike. While Nike Kobe sneakers are still the gold standard for performance basketball shoes, Bryant's signature line is rapidly expanding in all directions.
In 2024, the Nike Kobe line hit the gridiron with limited-edition football cleats. Additionally, Nike has designed slides for athletes to wear before and after competition.
The Nike Kobe Off Court Slides were launched earlier this year in limited-edition colorways, including a WNBA-inspired style. To the delight of athletes and fans, Nike continues to release more Black Mamba-inspired colorways to cater to every team's needs.
Shopping Information
Currently, the widest selection of the Nike Kobe Off Court Slides is available at Foot Locker. Online shoppers can choose from five colorways for $44 in adult sizes. Smaller selections are available at Nike, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Hibbett.
As this time, there are five colorways available in most adult sizes: "Black/Black," "Black/Lightning," "White/White," "White/Cool Grey," and "Deep Royal Blue/White."
Fans who want to find popular colorways that sold out (like the 'WNBA' or 'Dodgers') can find the slides on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Tech Specs
The Nike Kobe Off Court Slides is designed for relaxation and recovery. They feature an innovative dual-layered foam for plush cushioning and a soft lining on the strap for a snug, comfortable fit.
The Kobe Sheath logo and iconic snakeskin texturing appear on the soft forefoot strap. The contoured footbed features deep flex grooves for a flexible, natural feel.
Lastly, the concentric outsole adds multi-surface traction. Sneakerheads will notice the iconic Nike Swoosh branding on the outsole as a callback to the brand's rich footwear history.
Reviews
The Nike Kobe Off Court Slides enjoy strong reviews — especially for their comfort and durability. The model enjoys above a 4-star review on all of the major retailers' websites. However, the one resounding complaint has been fit.
According to consumer reviews, the slides are on the smaller side. They run short and narrow. So, shoppers might want to consider going up half a size if they are unable to try on the slides in stores.
