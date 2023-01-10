Zion Williamson Shows Off Style With Courtside Outfit

Before suffering a hamstring injury, Zion Williamson was dominating on the court. Now, the NBA All-Star is taking over the tunnel with his pregame outfits. Williamson showed off his fashion sense during Monday night's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards.

Williamson wore a pair of classic Nike shoes designed in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. Additionally, the bruising power forward wore a bright crimson hoodie from the brand of skateboarder Boo Johnson.

As always, our focus is on the shoes. Williamson has a signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand, but the 22-year-old went with a pair of shoes that were arguably the biggest release of 2018. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks Williamson wore on Monday night.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1

A detailed look at Zion Williamson's shoes. © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Williamson wore the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 in the 'Sail' colorway. The lifestyle shoes were released in August 2018 for $150 but sold out immediately. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $1,238.

The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most popular silhouettes in the American company's history. Plus, any shoe Scott works on instantly turns to gold. This time, the rapper went with a sail canvas upper contrasted by a chrome Swoosh logo and a Cactus Jack patch on the laces.

As Williamson bides his time to get back on the court, he is refusing to let naysayers wipe the smile off his face. We love to see it. We also love to see his impressive sneaker rotation. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the court.

