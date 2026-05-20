10 Sneakers Every Kid Wanted in the 2000s

Sneakerheads largely agree that the 1990s were the golden age of kicks. However, the 2000s provided plenty of exciting new designs in footwear. Basketball shoes still dominated the market and sneaker culture.

With no social media, we had to rely on watching the games, catching commercials, and reading magazines. Luckily for us, many of our favorite silhouettes have enjoyed retro releases over the years. Below are ten sneakers that every kid wanted in the 2000s (and how to buy them now).

Nike Air Zoom Generation

The Nike Air Zoom Generation. | IMAGO / Newscom World

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie LeBron James debuted his first signature Nike basketball shoe during his rookie season. It was called the Nike Air Zoom Generation before the line was renamed, starting with the Nike LeBron 2. Nike has re-released James' debut hoop shoe in multiple new and OG colorways in 2023. With no signs of another retro run in the works, shoppers can find the Nike Air Zoom Generation (2023) on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Reebok Answer IV

The Reebok Answer IV. | Reebok

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Allen Iverson's fourth signature Reebok sneaker landed just in time for his 2001 MVP season and NBA Finals run. The shoe was so popular that even Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant wore it during his sneaker free agency season. The Reebok Answer IV is coming up on its 25th anniversary, so hopefully, more retro releases are on the way. Especially since Iverson is the Vice President of Reebok Basketball now. The last drop was in 2021, so fans can find older models on StockX.

Nike LeBron 7

The Nike LeBron 7. | IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

The Nike LeBron 7 arrived late in 2009. James even took the shoe on his Asia Tour for Nike that summer. It was a fitting end to James' time with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he stepped into a new decade of dominance. The Nike LeBron 7 enjoyed a retro run throughout 2019-2020. Unfortunately, it is unlikely to come back for some time. So, fans can find the retro models on StockX.

Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 Low. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 had been on basketball courts long before Nelly's 2002 hit song "Air Force Ones." Combine that with Kobe Bryant lacing up the kicks at Rucker Park the following summer, and it was hard to get your hands on the old-school sneakers. Luckily, fans can easily buy the Nike Air Force 1 for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

adidas Kobe 2

The adidas KOBE 2. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The adidas KOBE 2 was Bryant's final signature shoe with the brand and was incredibly polarizing at the time. Fans either loved it or hated it. Almost a quarter of a century later, the shoes still look futuristic. Adidas rebranded the shoes (removing any mention of Bryant) and released the Crazy 2 in a few OG colorways last year. Fans can find the adidas Crazy 2 on StockX. Best of all, the iconic USA-themed colorway is reportedly coming back this summer.

Nike Hyperdunk

The Nike Hyperdunk. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bryant starred in one of the first viral videos in internet history when he faked jumping over a speeding Aston Martin in the Nike Hyperdunk. Despite the Nike Kobe line hitting its stride, Bryant helped elevate the Nike Hyperdunk during his 2008 MVP season and at the Summer Olympics in Beijing. The last retro release was all the way back in 2016, which is available on StockX.

adidas T-Mac 2

The adidas T-Mac 2. | adidas

Orlando Magic forward Tracy McGrady's second signature sneaker took over schools everywhere in 2002. The adidas T-Mac 2 was so popular that even LeBron James wore the shoes during his high school career. Adidas still releases retro versions of the shoe periodically. Fans can shop the adidas T-Mac 2 on StockX.

Nike Kobe 4

The Nike Kobe 4. | IMAGO / Newspix

The Nike Kobe 4 was not the first low-top basketball shoe, but it is widely credited as ushering in a new era of hoop shoes. Bryant won his fourth championship in the Nike Kobe 4 during the 2009 NBA Finals, and Nike launched the Protro version of the shoe a decade later. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro still gets released periodically. Fans can find the latest releases on StockX.

Nike Shox

The Nike Shox BB4. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Nike Shox took over the running and basketball categories during the early 2000s. Toronto Raptors guard Vince Carter convinced fans the hype was real thanks to his incredible dunks and equally imaginative commercials. The Nike Shox still lives on in various forms and is available in select styles at Nike.com.

Air Jordan 17

The Air Jordan 17. | Star News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jordan's 17th signature shoe is synonymous with his final season with the Washington Wizards. The Air Jordan 17 arrived in a metal suitcase with a retail price of $200. Somehow, it lived up to the hype and was one of the last models to be considered the golden era of the Air Jordan line. The old-school hoop shoes still drop from time to time, always selling out. Fans can find retro versions of the Air Jordan 17 on StockX.