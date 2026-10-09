Adidas Brings Back Record-Breaking Adios Pro Evo 3

When adidas released the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 in April, it sold out immediately. Resellers were asking well above retail, and most runners never got a pair.

Since then, the shoe has rewritten the record books. Now, ahead of the TCS New York City Marathon, adidas is bringing it back for another limited run.

Adidas Adios Legacy

The adidas Adios Pro Evo 3. | adidas

The first Adios Pro Evo weighed 138 grams and launched in 2023. For the third version, adidas spent three years chasing one target: a racer under 100 grams. The brand unveiled the shoe just days before the London Marathon and released it in very small numbers.

adidas Adios Pro Evo 3

The adidas Adios Pro Evo 3. | adidas

For decades, a sub-two-hour marathon in a sanctioned race was thought to be out of reach. The Evo 3 was built to change that. In London, Sabastian Sawe made it happen. He crossed the line in 1:59:30 and set a new world record.

Eleven seconds later, Yomif Kejelcha came through in 1:59:41. It was his first marathon, and he became the second man to go under two hours. The women followed suit. That same day, Tigst Assefa set the women's only world record.

In Berlin, she ran 2:11:04, the third-fastest women's marathon ever. At that race, adidas athletes in the Evo 3 swept both the men's and women's podiums. Fast Company has since named the Evo 3 a winner in its 2026 Innovation by Design Awards for product design.

Performance Technology

The adidas Adios Pro Evo 3. | adidas

The adidas Adios Pro Evo 3 weighs about 97 grams, roughly 30% lighter than the Evo 2. Most of the savings come from Lightstrike Pro Evo foam, which adidas reworked to weigh nearly half as much as before. ENERGYRIM replaces the old ENERGYRODS.

It is a thin carbon frame that wraps the edge of the midsole to keep the foam stable and springy. Continental rubber covers the forefoot for grip at race pace. The heel stack is 39mm, the forefoot is 36mm, and the drop is 3mm.

Shopping Information

The adidas Adios Pro Evo 3. | adidas

The adidas Adios Pro Evo 3 returns on October 29 at adidas.com. On November 1, it hits select run specialty stores, including Fleet Feet and Heartbreak Hill, and the New York City Marathon Expo. It originally retailed for $500.

A word of caution. This shoe was built for elite runners, and it asks a lot of your feet and form. If you are new to running or not racing at an elite level, I recommend one of the other adidas Adizero models.

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