Reebok and Tobe Nwigwe Reunite on Heartfelt Collaboration

I just celebrated my 15th wedding anniversary with my wife, and I've followed Tobe Nwigwe's music for a long time. I've watched him and his wife, Fat, create side by side.

So when Reebok announced two new signature shoes built around family, the timing felt perfect. The Reebok x Chukwu ATO and ANO are live now, and I love what he's doing with them.

Legacy

Tobe was born in Houston and is a first-generation Nigerian American. He planned on a football career until an injury during his senior year of college changed his path. He turned to music, and his mission since has been "to make purpose popular."

As a fully independent artist, he earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist, won three NAACP Image Awards, and landed a lead role in TRANSFORMERS. Fat and their five kids show up in almost everything he puts out.

Tobe partnered with Reebok in 2024. His first shoe, the Chukwu OTU, reworked the Preseason Turf Trainer as a nod to his football days. The second, the Chukwu ABUO, put his own spin on the BB 4000 II.

The Shoe

Every shoe in the series is named for a number in Igbo. OTU means one, ABUO means two, ATO means three, and ANO means four. This new pair draws from the life Tobe is building with Fat and their children, and from what one generation hands down to the next.

In Tobe's own words, "With ATO and ANO, I wanted to explore what it means to carry something forward." He added, "OTU was the beginning, ABUO continued that story, and ATO and ANO will build on that foundation while staying connected to where we come from and thinking about what comes next."

The ATO comes in two colorways, including his signature Mint and Black. The ANO comes in Black and Gum, and Salmon and Black. The way I see it, the Black and Gum has the stronger, more masculine look, and the Salmon and Black brings the softer side. Together, they represent a husband and wife and the foundation a family stands on.

Where to Get It

The Reebok x Chukwu ATO and ANO are available now for $200 each on Reebok.com and at select specialty retailers. However, the shoes are selling out fast in multiple sizes and colorways.

I love seeing an artist put his marriage and his family at the center of his work. Fifteen years into my own marriage, I'm all in on this series. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.