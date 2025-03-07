Adidas honors Houston's rodeo legacy with the "H-Town Superstar"
As the saying goes, this is not adidas' “first rodeo.” The storied brand, along with Active Athlete, Houston’s oldest sneaker store, have collaborated on the new “H-Town Superstar.”
The colorway is inspired by the annual Houston’s Livestock Show & Rodeo. The event is the world’s largest livestock exhibition and rodeo that goes on for 20 days, the shoe honors Western culture.
Boasting premium detailing, the adidas H-Town Superstar showcases Western-inspired details, featuring a denim upper along with blue leather stripes, a nod to classic Western wear.
Also, the mesa brown nubuck eyestay and heel are symbolic of the rugged textures of cowboy boots, and rope shoelaces and “intricate chain stitching on the heel mirror the design of rodeo lassos, highlighting the artistry of the sport.”
Inside the shoe, the “Everyone’s Invited” and “H-Town” embroidery celebrates Houston's rodeo season and the spirit of the community.
The casual sneakers are officially releasing on March 7 for the retail price of $110 in adult sizes. The adidas H-Town Superstar will be available in limited quantities at select Active Athlete stores and online on activeathlete88.com.
Add in a sock liner with a meat graphic that honors the city’s renowned BBQ tradition, and a bronze cowboy hat keychain, adidas is tapped into the beauty of the city of Houston and Western heritage.
In celebration of the launch, adidas and Active Athlete are hosting an exclusive in-store event on March 7, held at Active Athlete’s Cullen Blvd location.
The highly-anticipated event will showcase the “H-Town Superstar” release, featuring live music and of course Texas BBQ.
At Black Heritage Night at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, a tribute to the rich history of Black cowboys will include Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza. Performers such as Ludacris, Yolanda Adams, Keith Sweat, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, and Don Toliver.
During the 20-day extravaganza, programming will feature elite rodeo competitions in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, and more.
Beyond the arena, the event transforms into a citywide cultural festival, blending live music, world-class barbecue, and a communal energy that defines Houston.
