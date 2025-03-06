Nike launches the Air Max Dn8 with a star-studded global campaign
Every sneakerhead has March 26 marked on their calendars to celebrate the annual Nike Air Max Day. This year's festivities are extra special as Nike is introducing the next chapter in Dynamic Air with the Air Max Dn8.
Nike is launching a global campaign as the Air Max Dn8 hits stores around the world. To help build hype, Nike partnered with eight world-class creators and elite athletes to explore unique interpretations of unreal motion.
Notable collaborations include UK photographer Gabriel Moses and footballer Kobbie Mainoo, German photographer Daniel Sannwald, NBA All-Star Ja Morant, and more.
The campaign highlights the shoe's dynamic design while celebrating Nike's culture of innovation. The eight bold colorways showcase this innovative silhouette through a creative lens.
The expanded collection will roll out globally in phases, with the red colorway launching today on the Nike website and at select retail partners, such as Foot Locker, Champs Sports, JD Sports, and more.
Online shoppers should mark their calendars as additional colorways will be available in full-family sizing ($160-$190) on March 26, April 3, and May 8.
Each image from the campaign harnesses the power of these unique partnerships to create new explorations of Air, nodding to Nike's longstanding culture of innovation.
For the first time, the Air Max Dn8 extends Nike's Dynamic Air technology to the full length of the foot, offering a new expression of how it feels to walk on Air.
The silhouette's two Air units and eight tubes create a sustained, pressurized flow from the heel to the forefoot — delivering unreal cushioning, flow, sensation, and motion.
