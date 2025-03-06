Sydney Sweeney answers "fashion crisis hotline" calls for HEYDUDE
When actress, producer and style icon Sydney Sweeney joined Crocs-owned casual footwear brand HEYDUDE as their "Director of Dude" last Summer, the Euphoria star shook up the sneaker game.
Now, she is the face of the brand's new "Fashion Crisis Hotline" campaign, challenging the idea that fashion and comfort can't coexist.
Within the hotline, Sweeney introduces the Austin Lift, HEYDUDE's most popular slip-on, as the go-to fashion solution for all-day comfort without compromising style.
The multi-platform campaign kicked off with a throwback style informercial starring Sweeney and revealing the hotline number: 1-855-4-HEYDUDE. It features a pre-recorded message from their global ambassador to her many fans.
"We're thrilled to see the continued impact of HEYDUDE's partnership with Sydney, reaching new consumers through her authenticity and undeniable confidence," said Paul Nugent, CMO, HEYDUDE.
The extend the campaign to fans, HEYDUDE opened a one-of-a-kind pop-up event at Grand Central Station in New York City, bringing the "Fashion Crisis Hotline" to life.
This move allows thousands of consumers to experience a life-size Austin Lift and pink phone inspired from the campaign where attendees were able to leave voicemails asking for fashion advice.
HEYDUDE's laceless and slip-on Austin Lift - Sweeney's favorite shoe - features a suede or leather upper, lightweight and flexible outsole and raised back heel.
"The Fashion Crisis Hotline is a pivotal moment for HEYDUDE that brings our brand DNA of confidence, fun and style to life at once, redefining what it means to be a 'dude,'" Nugent continued.
HEYDUDE recently signed top NFL draft prospect Travis Hunter from Colorado to a campaign, even though the Heisman Trophy winner has an on-field partnership with adidas.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the entertainment world and beyond.
