The adidas NYC Superstar is a love letter to tattoo culture
Sneakers, sports, and tattoos are all intertwined in American culture. Adidas understands that and is highlighting the connection with a special sneaker collaboration.
Adidas and the iconic sneaker retailer SNIPES have introduced the adidas NYC Superstar, a bold new take on the heritage silhouette that celebrates New York City’s rich legacy in tattoo culture.
As the birthplace of modern tattooing, NYC’s influence runs deep in ink-inspired sneaker design, creating a bridge between classic tattoo aesthetics and modern streetwear.
The adidas NYC Superstar features a striking red, bold black, and deep green palette that reflects traditional tattoo hues while illustrating the grit, creativity, and rebellious spirit of the city’s tattoo lineage.
Numerous NYC references adorn the silhouette, such as etched patterns mimicking the Hudson River’s swirls and “Big Apple” decals on the left sneaker’s tongue and heel. Custom sockliner graphics honor local landmarks to complete the city’s personification in footwear form.
To further honor New York’s creative heartbeat, adidas and SNIPES partnered with Memorial Brooklyn Tattoo to create an invaluable networking opportunity for aspiring artists.
Young creatives from East Coast Social Club connected with the shop team, learning about their journeys in the industry and gaining insights into the world of tattooing.
This experience allowed participants to ask questions, build relationships, and explore potential career paths. Each participant received a custom SNIPES x adidas art kit to support their creative aspirations.
The adidas NYC Superstar will be available in limited quantities at select SNIPES stores and online on SNIPES.com, starting for $110 in adult sizes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the entertainment and sports worlds and beyond.
