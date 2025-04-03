Arc’teryx Elevates Mountain Running with New Shoes & Apparel
Whether you love Arc'teryx for its technical, high-performance gear or for its fashionable appeal, runners cannot get enough of the global design company's creations.
This week, Arc'teryx Equipment introduced four new footwear models to their line, Norvan LD 4, Vertex Speed, Konseal, and Norvan Nivalis, delivering pinnacle performance for mountain terrain.
"Our expanded product line delivers a unique sharp point on performance in mountain terrain, true to our brand ethos and our athletes," said Ovi Garcia, VP, Footwear.
"The work our team has done on the product front is outstanding, and we feel confident in our mission to become the leader in pinnacle mountain footwear."
In Spring-Summer 2025, Arc'teryx will add two new models to its line, the Norvan LD 4, the latest iteration of their most popular trail running shoe, while also expanding their most progressive franchise with the Vertex Speed, a new mountain running shoe designed to climb in vertical mountain terrain.
In Fall-Winter 2025, the brand will add dimension to its Norvan franchise with the Norvan Nivalis, engineered for harsh winter conditions, and launch an evolution of its beloved approach shoe, the Konseal.
The Norvan LD 4 is a stable, responsive mountain run shoe for mixed terrain. The Norvan LD 4 is also available in a GORE-TEX version and was launched last month.
The Vertex Speed is a progressive hybrid shoe that combines the efficiency of a mountain running shoe with the specific requirements of a climbing shoe. The Vertex Speed is available in a mid and a low version and will launch in April 2025.
The Konseal is a durable, high-performance approach shoe that thrives under the weight of heavy loads in the harshest terrain. The Konseal is available in a GORE-TEX version, launching in July 2025.
The Norvan Nivalis is a mountain running shoe for training and adventures with an updated feature set for winter conditions, launching in September 2025.
Athletes and fans of the brand can shop the performance running shoes and matching apparel collection at arcteryx.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.
