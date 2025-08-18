The Best MLB Players' Weekend Custom Cleats Ranked (By a Kid)
With no clear criteria—just pure kid logic—he picked his top ten favorite cleats, highlighting the players who wore them and the artists who designed them.
Last night's Little League Classic was the finale of Major League Baseball Players Weekend. The MLB Little League Classic is an annual game that brings the big leagues to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series.
Launched in 2017, the event is held at the historic Bowman Field and pairs Major League Baseball with the spirit of youth baseball. Each year, two MLB teams play a regular-season game in front of Little League players and their families, who attend as special guests.
Beyond the game itself, the Classic emphasizes the youthfulness that is playing the game of baseball. The MLB players mingle with the Little League players, and the Players Weekend offers a dose of self-expression, bringing it back to a kid's game.
A kid's game is what brings me to the focus of this article. I captured all of the custom kicks from Players Weekend I could and asked my six-year-old son to rank them according to his favorites. I have no idea what his criteria were, but he ranked his top ten with one being the best. Each cleat is mentioned with the player who wore it and the artist who designed it.
#10 Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins first baseman Kody Clemens' cleats showcase Clemens Brothers Outdoors and Kody's dog, Gunner. These were made by NXTLVLCustom.
#9 Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal went all-in on his nickname "Skub" with his custom Scooby Doo cleats for his kids Kasen and Klay. These cleats were designed by SolesBySir.
#8 Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman's Marucci cleats were inspired by his family's passion for horse racing, featuring the same bold gold and black design worn by his jockey. My son enjoyed the black and gold. These cleats were designed by Stadium Custom Kicks.
#7 Trea Turner
Appropriate for a kid, but Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner crushed these LEGO cleats, seen at the top, made by Lucia Footwear.
#6 Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm is a kid favorite, and it has a lot to do with his love for ice cream. These were designed by Evan The Artist.
#5 Jo Adell
With the ice cream theme, one of the best collaborations of the weekend was Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell's Jeni Ice Cream Cleats made by Stadium Custom Kicks.
#4 Orion Kerkering
My son got so serious about this pick, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering's Joker cleats by NXTLVLCustom.
#3 Aaron Judge.
This one shocked me, but I am pleased. Son went full on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with Aaron Judge's custom cleats. Made by the talented Lucia Footwear.
#2 Bryson Stott
Sitting second is Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott's cleats made for his newborn son, Jaxson, designed by NXTLVLCustom.
#1 Bailey Ober
The big pick for my son was Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober's custom Bluey Jordan 1 cleats made by Tara Aiken.
