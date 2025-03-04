HOKA and Marni team up on a luxurious sneaker collaboration
Global running shoe powerhouse HOKA kicked off 2025 with a polarizing loafer shoe and the Southern California-based brand has now doubled down into the fashion world via a new collaboration with Italian fashion brand Marni.
Launching this Spring, the co-designed BONDI B3LS fuses Marni’s bold and maximalist design with HOKA’s performance expertise.
According to the brands, this unexpected collaboration is a reflection of the shared spirit of creativity and functionality that defines both companies.
The Marni x HOKA edition of the B3LS silhouette features a highly responsive rubber sole, cushioned EVA insoles and a subtly rubberized, lightly padded polyester upper for enhanced comfort and durability.
The design is completed with three sets of laces: a monochrome flat pair, a rope tone-on-tone pair and a wider, multicolored option for a bold, contrasting look.
"Collaborating with HOKA has been exhilarating - an exchange of energy where their technical mastery met Marni’s instinct for shape, color, and emotion," stated Francesco Risso, Creative Director at Marni
Risso continued, "Together, we’ve created a bold, totemic design - sculpted a shoe that is a fearless expression of movement, volume, and identity."
"The partnership between HOKA and Marni is rooted in celebrating the natural intersection of running and fashion. Both brands value bold optimism, irreverent color, and witty playfulness in a visionary manner," added Thomas Cykana, Senior Director of Global Collaborations and Partnerships at HOKA.
"In that spirit, HOKA is proud to bring a dramatically exaggerated and maximalist expression of the Bondi B3LS to life as an embodiment of that shared vision," Cykana continued.
The new collaboration arrives in four unique shades: Poinciana (red), Bracken (charcoal), Tourmaline (blue), and Straw (beige) for $395 in adult sizes.
The Marni x HOKA BONDI B3LS launch on marni.com and boutiques on April 3 and on HOKA.com and exclusive retail partners worldwide on April 4.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running and fashions worlds and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
Saucony launches its new "Run As One" global campaign.
Fly Human Fly: HOKA releases running shoes for higher tempos.
HOKA Speed Loafer is the most stylish running shoe of 2025 (so far).
Brooks Running unveils the Glycerin 22 for personal bests in 2025.
The ten most popular sneakers of Spring range from retro to futuristic styles.