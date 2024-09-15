Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Rock Vintage Shirts to Chiefs Game
The chemistry between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is undeniable. Just like teammates that must be in sync, sport's most prominent power couple does not miss when it comes to their attire. Whether it's dressing the part for the US Open or a night out on the town, the two have impeccable fashion.
Before Sunday's NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Swift and Kelce wore vintage attire to Arrowhead Stadium. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of their stylish pregame outfits.
Kelce wore a retro-inspired soccer jersey with a black hat, black shorts, and black Air Jordan sneakers. The Chiefs tight end excited fans by wearing the Nike x Off-White Allover Print Jersey in Kelly Green.
Kelce's Off-White jersey was released in December 2023 for $175 but draws inspiration from the Y2K era of sports fashion. Online shoppers can buy the shirt for an average resale price of $202 on StockX.
Meanwhile, Swift one-upped her man by wearing a retro shirt from 1996. The pop star pulled an oversized vintage Chiefs shirt from the brand Salem and paired it with thigh-high boots. Online shoppers can try Depop for the original shirt.
While most people dress to blend in, Swift and Kelce dress to stand out. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear and apparel news from the NFL and beyond.