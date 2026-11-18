Drake is the most prolific and successful musical artist of the 21st century. The Canadian artist still finds time to get the sneaker world on its toes. Earlier this week, Drake's Nike sublabel NOCTA launched a new silhouette in an eye-catching colorway.

The NOCTA x Nike Air Modmax is the third new shoe introduced as part of the partnership and has the potential to be the most popular. It enjoyed a strong launch day, almost selling out on Nike's website. However, fans can still find their size if they know where to look.

Shopping Information

The NOCTA x Nike Air Modmax "Pink Spell and Amarillo" colorway. | Nike

The NOCTA x Nike Air Modmax "Pink Spell and Amarillo" colorway was released on November 17, 2026. The shoes sold out in most sizes for $180 on Nike.com. However, they are still available in more sizes for $160 at NOCTA.com. We're unsure why there is a price difference between the two partners.

It's only a matter of time before these sneakers sell out on the NOCTA website too, so fans might have to try their luck on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, asking prices are well above the retail price.

Colorway Details

The NOCTA x Nike Air Modmax "Pink Spell and Amarillo" colorway. | Nike

The "Pink Spell and Amarillo" colorway features a two-tone pink synthetic leather upper. Meanwhile, the six exposed Modmax cushioning units pop off in Amarillo.

The outsole is Pink Spell with Volt green traction pods and Amariello forefoot traction pattern. Mini Nike Swooshes and NOCTA's three-sword trident emblem complete the collaboration.

Tech Specs

The NOCTA x Nike Air Modmax "Pink Spell and Amarillo" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the NOCTA x Nike Air Modmax include six individually tuned modular Air Max units for cushioning and stability. The four rear-heel units are pressurized to 17 psi for initial heel-strike cushioning. Meanwhile, two 7 psi units support midfoot-to-forefoot transition.

A Cushlon foam midsole offers a comfortable ride. The TPU carrier combines a heel cage and midfoot shank for stability. A separate medial, lateral, and toe TPU bumpers provide forefoot containment.

Lastly, the G-Tek sticky rubber outsole features a Dynamic Alien Pod lug pattern for traction and forefoot cushioning, with a visible Modular Air system.

NOCTA x Nike

The NOCTA x Nike Air Modmax "Pink Spell and Amarillo" colorway. | Nike

Drake and Nike officially launched NOCTA in December 2020. NOCTA has launched new shoes and collaborated on classic silhouettes. Additionally, the brand has expanded across different categories and sports. Most recently, Drake teamed up with Kevin Durant on a Nike collaboration. He's also found himself in a beef with Anthony Edwards and adidas.

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