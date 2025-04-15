Flau’jae Johnson Stuns in PUMA Sneakers for Foot Locker Campaign
Foot Locker and PUMA are two of the most renowned names in the sneaker world. When they team up, everyone wins.
In a new partnership, the brands are debuting the first installment of the new multi-brand spring style campaign, “Stay in Rotation,” featuring LSU Tigers standout and rap star Flau’jae Johnson.
Designed with Gen Z’s desire for community and limitless avenues for self-expression, “Stay in Rotation” seeks to reimagine sneaker culture with a “bold style-driven approach.”
With the style and swag of Flau’jae, the campaign envisions Gen Z women and men who are redefining their fluid style choices with experimentation.
The “Stay in Rotation” campaign fosters self-expression and creativity through sneakers with various looks that spark confidence and empowerment to explore one’s own personal style.
With Flau’jae’s cutting-edge music, infectious style, and undeniable authenticity, she personifies the vision of “Stay in Rotation,” ensuring it deeply resonates with the Gen Z audience’s trend-forward content.
As ‘The Heart of Sneakers,’ Foot Locker and PUMA are offering several drops, including the Speedcat, Speedcat Ballet, and La France, which are must-haves for any sneaker lover.
The PUMA Speedcat is a modern take on the retro racer, a classic silhouette of the brand. It features a sleek, low-profile design that brings motorsport style to the streets with unquestioned style.
The PUMA Speedcat Ballet is a staple of racing culture and is synonymous with speed, precision, and versatility.
Last but not least, the PUMA La France is known for its exaggerated silhouette and a focus on Y2K, eye-catching aesthetics.
In a statement, Flau’jae expressed her excitement about partnering with Foot Locker and Puma
“This partnership with Foot Locker is a dream come true. I’ve always believed that style has no limits, and the ‘Stay in Rotation’ campaign is all about having options and owning your look from the ground up,” Flau’jae said.
“For this campaign, I’m stepping out in my favorite PUMA sneakers because no matter where I am or what I’m doing, the right kicks don’t just complete the fit – they elevate my whole vibe and bring energy to every move.”
“Stay in Rotation” is just the beginning of a multi-brand campaign rollout that will continue through the spring and summer with talent integrations, activations, new products, and more.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Kyrie Irving drops ANTA KAI 2 "Dallas" for Mavericks fans.
Paige Bueckers discussed her potential signature sneaker line with Nike.
Cameron Brink unveil the New Balance 'Flavors' pack before the start of the WNBA season.
Anthony Edwards' adidas sneakers arrive in a "Tie Dye" colorway before Easter.