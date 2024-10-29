Fanatics, Lululemon, Lids & NHL Drop Premium Apparel Collection
On Tuesday, lululemon and Fanatics today announced their partnership through which lululemon will design and develop a new line of premium National Hockey League (NHL) fan apparel.
The products, which will create a new feel for gameday and beyond, will be available for purchase beginning October 29 across several retail locations and digital storefronts, including the Fanatics network of online sites throughout the U.S. and Canada, Lids stores and venues they operate, including the flagship NHL Shop NYC in New York City, and at participating team venues.
The new apparel line will feature 11 NHL teams for the 2024-25 season, before expanding to a full 32 team assortment for the 2025-26 season.
“We’re big hockey fans here at lululemon, and we know our guests are too,” says Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation for lululemon.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Fanatics and the NHL to grow our presence in professional sports and introduce our high-quality performance and loungewear apparel to NHL fans around the League who share our love for the game.”
The initial product release will include some of lululemon’s most popular and iconic products across men’s and women’s categories, embellished with team marks, including the Scuba Hoodie, Define Jacket, Align Pant, Steady State Crew, Metal Vent Tee, and Everywhere Belt Bag.
“We are proud to celebrate the start of an exciting new season with the launch of this collection with Fanatics and lululemon, a premier global athletic apparel brand,” said NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Brian Jennings.
“With a unique campaign featuring our Players and their partners, we’re confident the elevated product offerings coming to team stores, select Lids stores and NHLShop.com will delight our fans.”
This partnership follows lululemon’s recent signing of Chicago Blackhawks and 2023-24 recipient of the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year, Connor Bedard, who became the first NHL player to join the brand’s ambassador roster last year and is featured throughout the collection’s creative campaign.
To showcase the men’s and women’s collections, other NHL players and their partners are included in the campaign, including John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs), Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Seth Jones (Chicago Blackhawks), Morgan Geekie (Boston Bruins) and Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights).
“As a proud lululemon ambassador and long-time fan of the brand, lululemon is my go-to gear for training, and an off-day,” said Bedard. “It’s exciting that lululemon is partnering with Fanatics and the NHL to introduce more fans to the brand.”
“With hockey season underway, we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with an amazing brand like lululemon to help us bring the new feel of gameday to NHL fans everywhere,” said Fanatics Commerce CEO Andrew Low Ah Kee.
“This new collection is a pivotal moment in how we connect both men and women to the teams they love—bringing them together in style and comfort through a truly premium assortment.”
Products will be available for sale starting on Tuesday, October 29, in the local markets of each of the participating teams at select Lids-operated retail locations. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the NHL and the rest of the sports world.